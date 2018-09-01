Share:

QUETTA:- A coalminer died and four others injured when a coalmine collapsed after accumulation of gas explosion in Harnai Friday. According to Deputy Commissioner Harnai Habib-ur-Rehman Jamot, the coalmine was collapsed due to methane gas explosion when miners were busy in working inside it. Soon after the incident, Levies force and mines team reached the site and rescued four workers, while Muhammad Hakeem resident of Sanjavi died in the explosion, whose body was pulled out from collapsed coalmine.–APP