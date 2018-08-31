Share:

Passive smoking caused for at least 17,000 stillbirths in a year from mothers. Who are exposed to second hand smoke fumes from their husbands or other family members in Pakistan. It is also harming the babies in wombs and second hand smoke during pregnancy is causing stillbirths in the most developing countries like Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal and Bangladesh are more vulnerable to stillbirth incident as 50%. According to the observers, the majority of pregnant women exposed to passive smoking in those countries because of poverty and very low level of education that’s also cause in Pakistan. Finally, protecting women from SHS should be a key strategy to improve the maternal and child healths since, passive smoking often leads to children towards smoking in teenage.

JEEHIND NOOR,

Turbat, August 9.