LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Usman Friday directed officials to prepare an eco-friendly policy for discarding the seized material within seven days. The framework to discard adulterated food will be complied as per the recommendations of the Environment Protection Department. Usman said PFA will sign agreements with solid waste companies and other organisations concerned in each city of Punjab.

Meanwhile, PFA sealed an oil factory in Gulshan-i-Ravi. Similar action was taken in in Johar Town. The authority also imposed Rs45,000 fine on violators.