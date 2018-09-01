Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Friday announced the Pakistan football squad for the SAFF Championship, which will roll into action from September 4 in Dhaka.

The PFF selection committee announced 20 members squad for the said event, which will concluded on September 15. Saddam Husein will lead the national side and he will assisted by Hassan Bashir as vice captain. The selected squad comprises Umer Hayat, M Naveed, Faisal Iqbal, Zeeshan Rehman, Abdullah Qazi, Shehbaz Younus, Mohsin Ali, Bilawal Ur Rehman, M Riaz, Ahmed Faheem, Sadullah, Mehmood Khan, Saddam Husein (captain), Hassan Bashir (vice captain), M Adil, M Adnan Yaqoob, Youssef Butt, Saqib Hanif, Ahsanullah and M Ali.

Head coach Jose Nogueira, assistant coaches M Habib and Essa Khan, goalkeeper coach Zahid Ali, physical trainer Roberto Portella, physiotherapist M Adnan also left with the players. Pakistan will play its first match against Nepal on September 4 while the green shirts will take on Bangladesh and Bhutan on September 6 and 8 respectively in group stage matches.

PFF president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said that the Asian Games were first international assignment of Pakistan team after a long recession due to the stoppage of football caused by previous government interference. “Our players performed well and showed signs of hope including victory against Nepal. Pakistan team’s first win in 44 years history of Asian Games has boosted morale of the players and coaching staff and they are determined to perform well in the SAFF Championship.”