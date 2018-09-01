Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has issued show-cause notice to Syeda Uzma Qadri for not taking oath as MPA and deliberately remaining absent at the time of voting for speaker, deputy speaker and the CM election.

Uzma, the spouse of disgruntled leader of PML-N Zaeem Hussain Qadri, has been given five days to file reply to the notice or tender resignation.

Umza has been reminded that the PML-N had put her names at 24 in the list of reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly reposing confidence in her. But she did not second the party.

The party president noted from the media reports that Umza is going to leave the party and joining the opponents party, and has asked her to submit resignation or explain her position, otherwise defection proceedings will be commenced against her.

Her husband Zaeem had dissociated himself from the PML-N before the election after he was denied ticket for a National Assembly seat in Lahore.

Talking to the media, Zaeem had also announced that his spouse will not accept the assembly membership. And after the polls, Umza never turned up in the Punjab Assembly to take part in any business of the House.