SADIQABAD - The Pakistan People's Party [PPP] will continue its mission of public service while remaining adhered to its policies. "Serving the nation is the first and foremost priority f the PPP and the party will perform this duty with missionary zeal."

These views were expressed by PPP MPA Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang during an address to people at his farmhouse here the other day.

He pointed out that serving people was not a duty but an honour, and the PPP would continue to serve people despite being in opposition because the people had voted for the party not to rule but to serve. He assured all-out efforts by the PPP lawmakers for the provision of basic necessities of life to the masses at their doorsteps. He claimed that the PPP's performance had been improved under the leadership of its energetic chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and the party's success in Sindh in recent general elections stood testimony to this fact. He urged the government to implement its 100-day programme to minimise public woes.

UNPAID DRIVERS PROTEST

In Bahawalnagar, the owners of the vehicles are still unpaid whose services were hired during recently-held general elections.

They gathered outside the office of assistant commissioner on Tuesday and protested against the authorities. They told the media that they were promised to be paid for their services immediately after holding of elections.

"Three days before elections, we transported ballot boxes, papers, and other equipment to polling stations," they claimed, adding that they had not been paid for their work despite the lapse of a month after elections.

"Each time we come to the AC office, we are sent back with directions to come after a few days on excuse of funds paucity," they lamented. They demanded chief election commissioner and Bahawalnagar deputy commissioner order the authorities concerned to pay for their services or they would be forced to take to roads otherwise.