KHANEWAL - The family and relatives of a woman, found shot dead in her house, staged a protest against the police, demanding a murder case against her husband. The protest was staged in front of DPO Office, placing the dead body on the road.

According to the protesters, Waheeda, a five-month-old pregnant, was found shot dead in her home in 94/10-R, a suburban area of Khanewal. Her three-year-old son was sitting near her dead body. The dead body was shifted to DHQ Hospital Khanewal, where the doctors, after the autopsy, confirmed that the woman had died from a bullet in the left side of her head.

The Khanewal Saddr Police, however, registered a suicide case. Parents and relatives of the slain woman claimed that she could not commit suicide rather she was murdered, suspecting her husband Ashraf Doultana of the crime.

They chanted slogans against the police, demanding the DPO to order the police to register a murder case and provide justice to the family.