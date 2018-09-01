Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Friday reiterated his demand to Prime Minister Imran Khan to annull census of urban Sindh and make arrangements to assure the real count as soon as possible.

In a statement, Kamal said that during the last census counts of Hyderabad and Karachi were sorts of genocide of population residing in the urban region of Sindh. Population of Karachi had been undercounted to 70 million which is below the original counts furthermore low counts were also in the figures of Hyderabad.

Mustafa said that the mistreated Karachi must be taken into account by the prime minister as elections were held on the basis of incomplete and unjust census, he added that this is the voice of every intellectual including lawyers, journalists and retired judges. Even the seats of national and provincial assembly seats were limited accordingly to 15 and 25-30 respectively, he added.

He urged Imran to show his interest and consent on this matter and resolve the issue. Whenever the matter of provinces was raised the prime minister has supported the authority being transferred to the local government as it’s the only solution.

He added that we are not doing any politics yet reminding your narratives mentioned before.

The PSP chairman also ensured full cooperation in all aspects unless visible as change is evident unless practiced. He also expressed his gratitude and said that the PSP will thank beforehand to raise the issue in his speeches and demanded practical implications for all matters related to the sovereignty of the provinces and the country.