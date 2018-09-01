Share:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics has launched the latest addition to its premium Note series with Galaxy Note 9. The Note series has been recognized for including the company’s latest ground breaking innovations, and Galaxy Note 9 builds on this legacy with a premium smartphone that delivers the ultimate in performance; a new S Pen with connectivity for the first time ever; and Samsung’s most intelligent camera yet. This long-awaited Galaxy Note9 redefines what you can do with a phone and inspires the users who ‘demand more’.

Samsung has also introduced official launch partners to provide exclusive benefits with the Galaxy Note 9. The popular transportation providing service, Careem, is giving 20% off on rides for Note 9 users. Swarovski – one of the leading producers of jewelry worldwide - is offering 25% off on products. Note 9 users can also avail a 30% discount on membership at the premium health and fitness club, Structure. Finally, Jazz is providing 6GB data for all Note 9 users on their network.

Eighteen launches office in Karachi

KARACHI (PR): Eighteen, Pakistan’s most luxurious and modern, mixed use, residential project, has announced the opening of its sales office in Karachi.

With its profound local presence in all major cities of Pakistan, featuring Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, Eighteen also has set its strong foothold globally with presence in UK, UAE, USA and Canada

The launch event of Eighteen’s booking and sales office in Karachi also marked the inauguration by Tarek Hamdy, CEO, Eighteen along with other senior officials of the group.

The launch of the sales operations in Karachi by Eighteen will not just facilitate the residents of the mega city but will also enable them to experience world class services and accommodation solutions, thus building a prominent benchmark within the real estate sector of Pakistan.

Alongside, it will provide equal opportunity for the potential investors to target the Karachi market, which possesses high net worth and comprises renowned business communities within.

HBL leading implementation of CPEC projects

KARACHI (PR): HBL is the largest bank in Pakistan and has been at the forefront in the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Recently HBL partnered with Pehle Aap (Pvt) Ltd to hold a seminar on ‘CPEC–The Way Forward”.

The seminar held at Karachi School of Business & Leadership (KSBL) was attended by leading members of Karachi’s business community and representatives of the agricultural industry. HBL has been leading the implementation of the CPEC projects in Pakistan with the objective of building domestic infrastructure, building domestic capacity across industries and attracting foreign investment. HBL is the advisor, arranger, equity investor and financier to the first indigenous coal mine and power project in Pakistan which will not only provide energy, but also save on foreign exchange, utilize domestic coal, will result in transfer of technology and expertise and most importantly improve the living standards of people of the Thar region.

SZABIST's Student Orientation Programme held

KARACHI (PR): SZABIST's (Karachi) Student Orientation Programme was held on 29th & 30th August, 2018. The programme was organized by SZABIST and facilitated and supported by staff, faculty members and SZABIST Student Council (SSC). The two-day event included presentation sessions by the program managers and faculties which introduced the students to their prospective degree programs with academic guidelines, norms and expectations.

Students were also introduced to different departments at SZABIST including Executive Development Centre (EDC), Finance, Marketing, Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), Sindh Abhyas Academy and External Relations and Financial Assistance (ERFA). Students were also briefed about life at SZABIST, from academics and student community norms to resources and support services.

A campus tour was also held during which students were shown facilities such as media rooms, libraries, laboratories, auditoriums, cafeterias and other venues.

Many recreational activities were also organized for the students including game competitions, music corner, photo booth and other innovative activities, designed to encourage participation and familiarize students with SZABIST.