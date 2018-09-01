Share:

FAISALABAD - Speakers at a seminar on Friday showed concern that low ratio of breastfeeding is causing physical and mental disabilities among the infant and it is one of primary cause of malnutrition in the country.

Earlier, a walk was held in connection with World Breastfeeding Week, which was arranged by Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, UAF in collocation with Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Health and Nutrition, Punjab at the National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (NIFSAT) UAF.

Speaking on the occasion, Faculty Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that low ratio of breastfeeding causes diseases including diarrhoea and other childhood illnesses. He was of the view that some people consider formula milk as healthy as mothers, adding that theer is dire need for rooting out such misconceptions prevailing in the society. He stressed upon the need for educating the people about the issue.

DG NIFSAT Dr Tahir Zahoor said that 44 percent of children are stunted with lower height for age. Compliance to breastfeeding for two years could significantly reduce stunting in the country, he stressed.

Dr Atha from Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Health and Nutrition stressed upon the need for creating awareness among the people about the issue.

Dr Benish Sarwar said that newborn must be breast-fed within 30 minutes of birth. She said that breat-feeding is essential not only for physical health of infant but also for mental ability.