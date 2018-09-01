Share:

LOS ANGELES:- At least seven people were killed when a large tractor-trailer blew a tire, jumped a highway median into oncoming highway traffic and slammed into a Greyhound passenger bus, New Mexico State Police said. Images of Thursday's scene on US media show vast area of debris and a bus missing its front section up to the front tires. The truck "suffered a tire blowout, causing the semi to cross the median into opposing West-bound traffic" and collide with the bus carrying 48 passengers, New Mexico police said in a statement. The truck driver however survived the crash with "non-life-threatening injuries."–AFP

The accident, near the New Mexico town of Thoreau, took place around noon (1800 GMT) and closed a portion of Interstate 40, a major East-West highway, local officials said.

The bus was heading from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Phoenix, Arizona, local media reported.