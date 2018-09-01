Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) is launching a smartphone based application to fight the menace of quackery in collaboration with Authentic, a private concern. The new technology will accelerate and help the process of fight against quackery in Sindh province.

This was announced by Sindh Healthcare Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Tipu Sultan during a press conference held at Karachi Press Club on Friday. SHCC CEO Dr Minhaj A Qidwai, Director Monitoring & Evolution Dr Suleman Otho, Authentic Smartphone App CEO Syed Hashim Hasan and others were present. SHCC Chairperson Prof Tipu Sultan said that the SHCC is an autonomous regulatory authority to ensure quality of healthcare and eradicate quackery in Sindh. He said that to take an innovate approach to deal with quackery by brining this issue at the conscious level of common man. He informed that the SHCC first time in the history of Pakistan is launching a mobile based application to fight the menace of quackery in collaboration with Authentic, a private concern. He said that the app is being launched under patient safety first slogan and a patient can easily the check doctor’s Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) registration number through the app by entering his/her registration number on the spot.

SHCC CEO Dr Minhaj A Qidwai said that the purpose of setting up the SHCC is to improve the quality of healthcare services, register and license all healthcare establishments, ensure clinical governance, entertain complaints related to healthcare service delivery and ban quackery in the province.

He said that the SHCC is an autonomous body corporate in Sindh and is governed board of commissioners to regulate healthcare service. He said that the SHCC has also outlined the process of complaints to be received by the commission and developed service delivery standards for hospitals and standards for other healthcare establishments are in process.

He informed that documents are also developed for people and responsibilities of patients, doctors and healthcare providers practicing in province of Sindh.

Authentic Smartphone App CEO Syed Hashim Hasan said Authentik’s anti-quackery salutation is free of charge for enhanced patient safety and well being. He informed that the app is easy to install and use application which can be downloaded from Google Play store for android devices and apple store of IOS devices.

He further informed that the patient can verify the registration of their doctor before visiting, Authentik has partnered with the SHCC. As part of its corporate social responsibility has developed a mobile application to equip end users to only go to qualified doctors or dentists registered with PMDC. He said this is revolutionary application, developed by a team of professional experts to fight the menace of quackery.

The SHCC is dedicated to transform healthcare and improve quality in healthcare. SHCC and Authentic are working closely to provide the people with the convenience of finding nearby hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other healthcare providers like hakims and homeopaths as they get registered with the SHCC.