Islamabad-The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examinations 2018 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will be held from September 11. The roll no. slips of the candidates appearing in the said examination have been dispatched on their addresses given by them in their admission forms, said a press release issued here.

If in case the roll no. slip is not received by any candidate, he/she should either download the same from FBISE website www.fbise.edu.pk or must contact the officers including Controller of Examinations (conduct) 051-9269506, Director (one window) 051-9269577, Deputy Controller of Examinations SSC (conduct) 051-9269536, Deputy Secretary (one window cell) 051-9269551, Assistant Controller of Examinations SSC (conduct) 051-9269542, Superintendent SSC (conduct) 051-9269555 ext. 121.