Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - District Education Authority chief executive officer Abdul Qadeer Bhatti suspended a government school teacher for his alleged involvement in human trafficking on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency [FIA] had arrested the accused identified as Niaz Rasool, teacher at Govt MC High School Gojra, a week ago after an inquiry was conducted against him on the complaints of citizens from whom he had received money to send them abroad.

On the other hand, PPP district senior vice president Dr Arshad Saleemi died after protracted illness on Thursday. He was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Chak 258/GB Noor Mahal.

Scores of people including political leaders attended his funeral prayers.

In Bahawalnagar, four members of a family including a minor girl were hospitalised after consuming toxic meal at Chak Sui Wala on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the condition of Umar (50), Zubeda Bibi (40), Maria Umar (18), and Umme Aiman (7) became critical after consuming toxic meal. A team of Rescue 1122 provided them first aid and shifted them to Bahawalnagar District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.