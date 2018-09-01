Share:

Two day Ortho Trauma Course begins at LGH

Two day Ortho Trauma Course has started at Lahore General Hospital on Friday. As many as 100 surgeons from across the country are participating in the course arranged by Pakistan Orthopedic Association. Leading orthopedic surgeons including Dr Irfan Mehboob, Dr Abu Bakar Siddiq, Dr Sohail Ameen, Dr Tariq Sohail, Dr Mustafa, Dr Zaki Idress, Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed, Dr Shoaib Khan, Dr Ather Siddiqui, Dr Shoaib Shaikh, Dr Kasim Najjad and Dr M Sufyan will deliver lectures on different topic relating to orthopedic surgery. Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College and LGH Prof Mohammd Tayyab would be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

PHC completes MSDS training of 20 dentists, 89 homoeopaths

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday has completed trainings of 20 dental surgeons, and 89 homoeopathic doctors on their respective Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS). According to details, the dental surgeons belonged to the Gujrat district, whereas the homoeopathic doctors were from the city. The Commission has been imparting training to the qualified and registered health professionals for implementing these MSDS – developed by the PHC – in their respective healthcare establishments (HCEs). After these trainings, the PHC inspects the premises for ascertaining implementation of the MSDS. In these workshops, training is also given about continuity of treatment and care, patients' rights and awareness, facility management and safety, infection control, management of medication, human resource management and effective arrangements for the waste disposal. During the current week, 39 dental surgeons and 126 homoeopathic doctors were trained.

PU declares results

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS Home Economics Part-I & II (first year) annual examination 2018 and MEd (General& Science) supplementary examination 2017. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.Also, Punjab University External Linkages Director Prof Kanwal Ameen has given a keynote speech on 'Collaboration in Curriculum Development in the Developing Courtiers: A road less travelled' at a SIG session of 84th International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA) held at the University of Malaya. Dr Kanwal Ameen has also presented a paper on 'Library and Information Management Education and Collaboration among the Developing Countries: An Overview of Opportunities and Barriers in the Age of Social Media' at an open session of IFLA Annual Conference in Kuala Lumpur. She also visited the International Relations Office of the University of Malaya and talked to the officials for materializing the student exchange program under the MoU signed with Punjab University.

Chehlum

Dua-e-Chehlum for Mubina Zaka, beloved daughter of Begum Almas Zaka and late Mian Zakaur Rehman will be held at 36 D/1 Gulberg 3 on Sunday 2nd September at 5.30pm.