KHAIRPUR - Two rapists awarded two times life imprisonment and other one awarded seven years jail by ATC Khairpur on Friday.

Special judge for anti terrorism court (ATC) Khairpur announced the judgement of rape case of girl Abida Bhellar and on proved the case awarded two accused Saleem Bhellar and Farhat bhellar for two times life imprisonment.

While other accused Wakeel Ahmed Bhellar was awarded seven years imprisonment. The accused were alleged that they kidnapped a girl Abida Bhellar in year 2012 and rapped her at gunpoint.