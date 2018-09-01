Share:

LAHORE - High Commissioner of United Kingdom (UK) called on the PML-N President and former Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday and shared views on the matters of common interests.

The UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew during talks with the Shehhaz Sharif praised the development works during his government in Punjab. He termed the progress made during the PML-N government in Punjab a role model for others.

Shehbaz thanked the British government for DFID cooperation to his Government in the education sector. After change of government consequential to the last general election, he said, the PML-N is set to play the role of a constructive and positive Opposition in the Assembly.