MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has directed all the government functionaries concerned to ensure timely utilisation of funds meant for development, without compromising on the quality of work and time period set for completion of projects across the state.

Addressing a high-level meeting held to review the Annual Development Program (ADP) late the other day, the prime minister advised the departments concerned to make no compromise on the utilization of the budget for timely completion of the projects. He emphasized on ensuring quality of work and speedy completion of the projects. "Achieving targets in far-flung and hard weather areas must be top priority," he said. During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Secretary Work and heads of different departments were also present. The AJK PM said that raise has been planned in the number of schemes under the AJK ADP schemes in view of the needs of the State and people.

He directed the departments concerned to ensure utilization of funds for standard and timely completion of projects. He warned the authority that action will be taken against those who will not achieve set goals, and heads of such departments will have to answer to the government. Earlier, AJK University Vice Chancellor Sabir Abbasi called on Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider at prime minister's secretariat and discussed with him matters related to education and university.