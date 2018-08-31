Share:

In governmental schools, students are suffering from several difficulties as they are not getting quality education. Teachers are honest wjth their duties and always absent due to which students are unable to complete their course books. Due to this, students are lacking knowledge and some teachers do visit the schools but never attend the classes. Mostly, the governmental schools of Balochistan are facing the same problems. The private schools are developing day by but other side the governmental schools are going backwardness. Governmental schools have big power as compare to private but they are unable to compete with private schools. I request to the educational department to make the education system of governmental best.

RAHAT MURAD BAKSH,

Turbat, August 9.