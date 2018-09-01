Share:

ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 30 for the combined income group decreased by 0.63 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 227.17 points against 228.60 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 2.60 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also decreased by 0.64 percent as it went down from 216.68 points in the previous week to 215.29 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 also declined by 0.63 percent, 0.65 percent, 0.64 percent and 0.61 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 11 items registered decrease, while that of 15 items increased with the remaining 27 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, chicken farm, bananas, eggs, sugar, cigarettes, mash pulse, wheat, wheat flour and red chilly.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included LPG Cylinder, gur, gram pulse, rice (Basmati broken), potatoes, bath soap, rice (Irri-6), bread, moong pulse, garlic, tea (prepared), tea (packet), mustard oil, vegetable ghee and cooked beef.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included beef, mutton, milk (fresh) curd, millk (powdered), cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin) masoor pulse, salt, cooked daal, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.