PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the completion of all arrangements for keeping the Torkham border open 24/7.

Presiding over a meeting here at the Chief Minister’s House, the CM further directed the initiation of night operation at Torkham border on trial basis from today (Sunday).

Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Principal Secretary to KP CM Shahab Ali Shah, representatives of National Logistic Cell (NLC) and officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for the implementation of the government’s decision to keep the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham open for 24 hours.

The chief minister also directed installation of lights to facilitate operation at night.

The CM said the provincial government had provided resources for the purpose.

He said round the clock opening of Torkham border would enhance trade activities.

8 BODIES RECOVERED IN KOHISTAN

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheerul Islam said on Saturday that at least 20 people were killed as a jeep plunged into a stream in village Barigoga in tehsil Kundian of Upper Kohistan district on Friday night.

Giving details of the accident, the commissioner said a jeep, carrying 25 people, including women, children and men of the same family, was heading towards Kumaila town.

“The family was returning from a marriage ceremony when the jeep they were travelling in fell into a stream,” the commissioner said, and added, “Soon after the incident, locals started rescue and search operation and recovered eight bodies, including of three men, three women and two children while five passengers, who had jumped from the jeep at the time of accident, received injuries.”

He said operation was still in progress to search the missing persons under the supervision of Kohistan Upper Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman.