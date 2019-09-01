Share:

According to the spokesman of Sindh Police, IGP Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam appealed the citizens to ensure playing their individual and collective role by co-operating with Police for effective police control over law and order situation and against crimes. It is in great interest of province as well as of the country.

IGP Sindh further told that if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood or suspicious persons in the neighborhood, and at any place like markets, crowded public places, etc., including the items such as parcels, packets, bags, briefcases, vehicle/motorcycles then immediately inform Madadgar-15, nearby police station, SSsP offices or any duty officer deployed at the spot and especially on my WhatsApp number 03000021882.