Punjab Minister for Information, Culture, Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the provincial did not take loan of a single penny in one year and has tried to perform with noble intentions to repay Rs1.2 trillion debt of previous government of PML-N and is working with the help of its own resources.

While presenting one year performance of Punjab government during a press conference here on Sunday, Mian Aslam said that no financial or misappropriation scandal of any Punjabgovernment minister has come to surface.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is setting a new example by doing public service without adopting ostentatious protocol and also following austerity policy as compared to eight camp offices being set up by the former Chief Minister which has no example in our political history.

The Provincial Minister stated that the incumbent PTI government has exposed plunderers of national wealth and it gives ample proof and acknowledgment for its one year performance. PTI government has also blocked the ways and means of doing loot and plunder of national wealth, he added.

He said that the PTI government has unmasked such faces who have no pain and concern for the nation but only cares for their own plunder. He said, “Former government of PML-N only initiated Sasti Roti, laptop, energy projects, metro bus, orange line train, Aashiyana and other so-called mega projects just to oblige and give favour their sons and sons-in-law by plundering and minting national money. They can buy flats abroad and only one project of orange line train amounting to Rs325 billion had eaten away all the funds of South Punjab.”

Mian Aslam alleged that the PML-N by issuing so-called whitepaper is doing nothing except telling pack of lies and hurling false and fabricated allegations. PML-N while remaining in power for continuous ten years in Punjab and PML-N and PPP while enjoying their turns of power for the last 30 years in federal and Punjab governments indulged in massive corruption by leaving behind one another and their ministers also became front-men of their leadership for their corruption and such videos are also on record. He said that they have proved to be cyber thieves and looters and their sons, sons-in-law, nephews, relatives and other in-laws also filled up their coffers to the maximum level. PPP had set up new records of corruption in Sindh.

The Provincial Minister questioned how come they talk of bringing whitepaper against one year performance of PTI government. He stated that their misdeeds have fully come to light who befooled the general public and in fact accumulated money for their own families. Each and every project being initiated by PML-N and PPP at federal, Punjab and Sindh government level provides ample proof of massive corruption and their real grief is that why scandal of any minister of PTI government has not come to light, he added.

The Information Minister also claimed that 60 percent reduction has been made in the expenses of Chief Minister Office. Rs2 crore have been saved in the expenses of vehicles and gifts amounting to Rs9 crore have been deposited in the national exchequer instead of taking them home. He while commenting on one year performance of Punjab government said that for the first time in the history of Punjab process for the constitution of industrial policy and four new technical universities has come into being. Projects such as special economic zones, small industry, cottage industry and many other such projects have also been launched in the province.

He said that such projects will bring revolution in the industrial field of the province. Project comprising of 20 thousand acre special economic zone in Muzaffargarh and Layyah will prove to be a game changer. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, no inspector will be able to enter into any factory in order to harass any factory owner after 15 days. He also indicated setting up nine new hospitals including emergency of 12 big hospitals and other projects which will give facilities to the patients on a large scale.

Mian Aslam further said that Punjab government has formulated e-policy for the transfer of teachers and commenting on other reforms stated that reforms have also been introduced in Agriculture, Irrigation and other departments during last one year which will yield fruitful results in coming four years. Information Minister while replying to a question said that issuance of Insaf Health Card for journalists and media workers will be ensured and he will himself raise this matter in the cabinet meeting. PTI government has also made special arrangements for one or two prisoners so that opposition should not have any opportunity to criticize, he concluded.