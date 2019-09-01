Share:

GUJRANWALA - The district administration and police have vowed to adopt all possible measures to provide peaceful atmosphere to citizens during Muharramul Haram. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar, and City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood visited the routes of Muharram processions on Monday and reviewed the security and other arrangements. Talking to citizens on the occasion, the officers said that strict security arrangements would be made for majalis and processions. The RPO said that search and combing operations had begun in targeted parts of the region while vigilance had been increased at entry points of the city. He added: “Walkthrough gates will be installed at all entry and exit points of majalis and processions, and they will be protected by a large number of police officials.” DC Naila Baqar directed the Municipal Corporation officers to remove all the encroachments from Muharram routes.

TWO DIE SEPARATELY

Two persons died in different incidents here, according to police. A man drowned in Nullah Dek while giving a bath to his cattle. The deceased was identified as Ali Raza, 22.

Meanwhile, a man died due to snakebite at Kamoki. The deceased was identified as Ejaz Ahmed, 30, a resident of Samu Bala. He was asleep at home when the snake bit him. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital where he died.