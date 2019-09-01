Share:

COURT NOTICES - In the Court of Ch. Mushtaq Ahmad Tarar, District Judge, Sargodha. Muhammad Asadullah Arshad Vs Mrs Farhat Batool, etc. Suit for Civil Appeal against Order dated 10-04-2019. Notice to: Farhat Batool, Rifat Batool, daughters of Abdul Rehman (late), Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf, sons of Salih Muhammad, real brother of Abdul Rehman (late), caste Makhdoom, r/o Nagina Market, Johar Colony, Sargodha, Muhammad Saifullah Khalid s/o Muhammad Bakhsh, caste Kalyar, r/o Chokira, Tehsil and District Sargodha. Whereas in the above-mentioned case it has been proved to the satisfaction of the Court that the above-mentioned defendants cannot be served in the ordinary way. It is therefore, proclaimed under Order 5, Rule 20 CPC that if the said defendants will/ shall not appear personally or through a duly authorized agent or pleader in Court at 08:00 am on 05-09-2019 the proceedings will be taken ex-parte. No arguments of any nature shall be entertained thereafter. Given under my hand and Seal of the Court on 31-08-2019. (Bill)

In the Court of Mr. Arshad Mahmood, District and Sessions Judge/ Judge Banking Court, Sargodha Division, Sargodha. Suit No. 304/2019. NBP, Main Branch, District Mianwali Vs Sajid Ullah Khan, etc. Summons under Section 9(5) of the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finance). Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance XLVI of 2001). Summon to: Sajid Ullah Khan, Abdullah Khan, sons of Khurshid Ahmad Khan, r/o Dera Madadwala Motch Kacha, P.O. Khas, Tehsil and District Mianwali. Whereas the aforesaid plaintiff has instituted a suit against you and others for the recovery of Rs 18,33,777.00 along with mark-up/ interest and costs, etc. Summons under Section 9(5) of Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001 referred to above is hereby issued requiring you to make an application for leave to defend the suit under Section 9(5) ibid within 30 days of the service/ publication of this summon. Take notice that on your failure to file such application within time specified above, the Banking Court shall pass a decree as prayed for in the plaint, in favour of the plaintiff. Next date for further proceedings, in the case has been fixed on 07-10-2019. Given under my hand and Seal of the Court. – Judge Banking Court, Sargodha. (Bill)

In the Court of Mr. Arshad Mahmood, District and Sessions Judge/ Judge Banking Court, Sargodha Division, Sargodha. Suit No. 305/2019. NBP, Main Branch, District Mianwali Vs Sami Ullah Khan, etc. Summons under Section 9(5) of the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finance). Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance XLVI of 2001). Summon to: Sami Ullah Khan s/o Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Ismail Khan s/o Faiz Muhammad Khan, r/o Shahbaz Khel Pakka, P.O. Aziz Ullah, Khelanawala, Tehsil and District Mianwali. Whereas the aforesaid plaintiff has instituted a suit against you and others for the recovery of Rs 17,95,735.00 along with mark-up/ interest and costs, etc. Summons under Section 9(5) of Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001 referred to above is hereby issued requiring you to make an application for leave to defend the suit under Section 9(5) ibid within 30 days of the service/ publication of this summon. Take notice that on your failure to file such application within time specified above, the Banking Court shall pass a decree as prayed for in the plaint, in favour of the plaintiff. Next date for further proceedings, in the case has been fixed on 07-10-2019. Given under my hand and Seal of the Court. – Judge Banking Court, Sargodha. (Bill)

In the Court of Mr. Arshad Mahmood, District and Sessions Judge/ Judge Banking Court, Sargodha Division, Sargodha. Suit No. 308/2019. NBP, Main Branch, District Mianwali Vs Naveed Akhtar Khan, etc. Summons under Section 9(5) of the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finance). Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance XLVI of 2001). Summon to: (1) Naveed Akhtar s/o Muhammad Akram Khan, r/o Mohallah Koky Khel Rokhri, Tehsil and District Mianwali, (2) Tariq Hameed Khan s/o Sher Muhammad Khan, r/o Dera Madadwala, Motch Kacha, P.O. Khas, Tehsil and District Mianwali. Whereas the aforesaid plaintiff has instituted a suit against you and others for the recovery of Rs 13,45,282.00 along with mark-up/ interest and costs, etc. Summons under Section 9(5) of Ordinance No. XLVI of 2001 referred to above is hereby issued requiring you to make an application for leave to defend the suit under Section 9(5) ibid within 30 days of the service/ publication of this summon. Take notice that on your failure to file such application within time specified above, the Banking Court shall pass a decree as prayed for in the plaint, in favour of the plaintiff. Next date for further proceedings, in the case has been fixed on 07-10-2019. Given under my hand and Seal of the Court. – Judge Banking Court, Sargodha. (Bill)