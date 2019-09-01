Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday appreciated Sindh government for initiating public friendly laws and invited it to actively take part in the Ehsaas Programme in the larger interest of people, particularly the marginalsed segments of the society. Addressing a session organised at the Governor House here, to apprise Sindh based stakeholders about the initiative, the President said it was time for all public representatives to rise above their political affiliation and work together for a cause aimed at uplifting the people.

The parliamentarians from Sindh and members of the provincial cabinet as well as academics, social rights activists and representatives of the NGOs from across the province were on the occasion given a detailed presentation by Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation.

Citing himself as a representative of all provinces at the federal level, the President said he felt it his responsibility to help bring all provincial governments and political parties to join hands in addressing the tremendous challenges country is facing, in particular context of health, education and poverty.

Terming these to be inter-linked, President Alvi reiterated that this was nothing to do with politics or political scoring but to pay back to the country and its people who have placed their confidence on their representatives.

Reiterating that education, health and poverty alleviation were closely linked, he said there was need to capture the culture of elitism manifested in form of corruption. President Alvi said the need that Sindh government may ensure active participation in the programme, in addition to what it is already doing for public welfare, particularly suggested its active engagement in Health Card Program.

How can we ignore the fact that ailment leads towards poverty and it is time that people in needed are assisted under this head, he said.

Earlier, Dr Sania Nishtar in her detailed presentation said Ehsaas Programme launched in March this year only envisages to turn Pakistan into a social welfare state in accordance to the vision of Prime Minister M Imran Khan.

Emphasizing that it must not be politicized in any manner, Dr Sania Nishtar said that Ehsaas Program was an umbrella of different initiatives of the government to address poverty and inequality.

It was said to be the biggest program of its kind in the country based on four pillars and under which 134 different schemes were being undertaken by 34 different ministries.

Dr Nishtar strongly dispelled that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was being shelved and clarified that it was being improved.

Later the participants raised their queries that were duly responded by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation. She also had a session with the media representatives during which she assured that measures would also be taken to ensure minimum wage limit for the media workers, as already introduced for other workers, with due provision that they were not denied of their rights.

To another query, she said under the Ehsaas Program portal of human resource development provision to enhance capacity building of journalists can also be incorporated to help those keen to switch to digital media in accordance to modern day needs.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that “Ehsaas Program” is the first step of present government towards establishment of Ryasat-e-Madina which will benefit the masses at maximum.

He said that PM Imran Khan wishes to serve the public in all possible ways and in this connection issuance of Health Card is a historic decision.

This he said while addressing media after briefing the members of national and Sindh Assembly and other stakeholders on Ehsaas Program.

Imran Ismail said that PM is always worried about elimination of poverty from the country. The deserving people will be registered in this program without any discrimination.

Data is being compiled of people across the country transparently for registration in this program. The governor expressed his desire that Sindh government should work with the federal government for the success of this project. Currently Sindh government is not working with the federation on this project. Replying to a query, he said that PM will inaugurate 5 projects in Karachi which are going to be completed in September-2019.

To another question, he replied that due to various authorities working in Karachi, the city is facing cleanliness problems whereas in all over the world in big cities only mayor is responsible for this job.

Governor said that federal, provincial and local government should work together to sort out this issue.

The Governor said that SSWMB is not performing its job in a better way.

In reply to a question he said that Karachi is economic hub of the country and better results can be achieved by provision of best facilities to the citizens. We need to give authority to Local body for better results.