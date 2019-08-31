Share:

KAMALIA - The month of Muharram teaches peace, brotherhood, and mutual harmony. In view of the holiness of this month, we need to promote religious harmony and brotherhood, rather than sectarianism and religious hatred, so that the enemies of the state may never succeed in their heinous ambitions. These views were expressed by DPO Toba Tek Singh Waqar Ahmad Qureshi in a press conference here. He visited the routes for Muharram processions and inspected the security and management arrangements for these routes. He ordered that the Municipal Corporation (MC) to clear the crossing paths at the procession routes and eliminate all kinds of encroachments on these routes. He further asked the MC officers hanging electricity wires and clear all garbage on the procession route. The DPO also visited roads and streets, leading to Markazi Imambargah, Gulistan Fatima and nearby passages. Talking to the procession organisers, he affirmed that foolproof security would be provided to processions. AC Kamalia Nosheen Israr, ADCG Salman Babar, DSP Circle Nasir Nawaz, officials of Anjuman Hussainia Murtaza Khan Kharal, Syed Saqlain Shah and others accompanied him.