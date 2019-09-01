Share:

SIALKOT - The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan organised a session and a walk along the banks of River Chenab at Head Marala here. The activity aimed at increasing awareness about risks and challenges regarding water scarcity under WWF-Pakistan’s World Water Week 2019. A large number of students of University of Sialkot participated in the session and walk, and they renewed their pledge to create awareness among masses regarding water uses, risks, and challenges. They also pledged to adopt water conservation in their daily life.

Adeel Younas (Senior Officer Freshwater Programme WWF Pakistan) told the participants that a water stressed country like Pakistan was facing water scarcity. He stressed an active public role in conservation of depleting water resources in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was on the verge of being water-scared country, adding that people especially the students should take water conservation practices through careful usage of water. He said that everyone should take water conservation as a national cause and a national obligation. Later, the students also took out a walk. They marched along the banks of River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot. They were carrying banners and placards highlighting the importance of water conservation. They also expressed grave concern over the water scarcity created by India by stopping water of River Chenab towards Pakistan. They also urged the world to take serious notice of it.