LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Sikh community all over the world supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and took active part in demonstrations in the US and UK in support of Kashmiri Muslims.

Religious freedom and security being enjoyed by Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan has been unprecedented, Buzdar said while addressing the participants in the first International Sikh Convention at Governor’s House on Saturday. He said every single Pakistani looks after interests of his minorities. He said the Sikh community is very close to Pakistan today. He said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and it is extending message of friendship and peace to the entire world, including India. This message of peace and friendship is being appreciated in the world, he said. He said that Pakistan on behalf of participants in the International Sikh Convention strongly condemns gross violations of human rights and torture at the hands of the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir. He said, “Our past is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan always provided facilities to the local Sikh community and pilgrims from India for easy access to their religious places besides respecting their religious traditions. Pakistan will always do the same.”

Buzdar said the Sikh community and other minorities enjoy a complete religious freedom in Pakistan and protection to their religious sites is the Pakistan’s obligation. He said the Punjab government has laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib that is being built on 10 acres and will cost Rs6 billion. He maintained that Rs150 million had been provided for construction of roads in Nankana Sahib. Construction of these roads will provide best travel facility to Sikh pilgrims, he said. He said foolproof security and provision of other facilities to Sikh pilgrims will be ensured on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. “They will not have to face any problem in Pakistan. Government departments will be present to assist them round the clock. The PTI government is fully active and vibrant in Punjab for welfare of minorities. An amount of Rs1 billion has been allocated to implement minority welfare programmes. A minorities empowerment package has been introduced. We want to see all our minorities economically prosperous and politically empowered.”

The convention was also addressed by federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Shafqat Mehmood and Fawad Chaudhry and provincial ministers Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Taimoor Bhatti.