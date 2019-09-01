Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir on Saturday approved final security plan for the holy month of Muharram.

A police spokesman said the city police chief approved the security deployment plan during an official meeting at his office. DIGs Imam Waheed, DIG Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik, SSPs Zeeshan Asghar, SSP Ismail Kharak and all divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were present in the meeting. The CCPO called for promotion of interfaith harmony and strictly directed the officers that Muharram security plan should be implemented in letter and spirit. “Publication and publicity of hate material would be barred. Illegal use of amplifiers would be discouraged,” CCPO warned. He pledged that all steps would be taken for the maintenance of sectarian harmony.

“Elected public representatives should be taken into confidence,” the police chief said. He said that SHOs should remain in contact with religious leader and Zakirs. Police would take every possible step to provide security cover to the Majalis and processions, he said.

BA Nasir directed all field officers to improve their attitude towards citizens and avoid illegal detentions. “I reject culture of illegal detentions and warn that strict action will be taken against the violators,” he said.

The CCPO said that the security plan implemented during in Muharram last year should be repeated because Lahore police earned national level fame for exercising values of good policing.