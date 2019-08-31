Share:

RAWALPINDI- A police constable was held on charges of possessing huge quantity of drugs by Mandra police, sources said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Sultan Khan, who is posted at Police Station Waris Khan. The seized drugs included 3 kilograms of chars and two kilograms of opium, they said. According to sources, the officials of Mandra police were conducting random checking of vehicles near Mandra Toll Plaza on GT Road when the stopped a suspicious car being driven by the constable. During course of search, the policemen found chars and opium that was concealed in secret cavities of the car and held the driver, they said. The accused was shifted to PS Mandra, where a case has been registered against him, sources said. Talking to media men, Superintendent of Police Saddar Rai Mazhar confirmed the arrest of the cop and recovery of drug from him. He said that police registered a case against accused and begun investigation to unearth his links with drug mafia. He said that following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, a swift action is being taken against black sheep in the police department.

Meanwhile, CPO suspended the smuggler cop and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.