Rawalpindi-A cop stormed into emergency ward of District Headquarters Hospital, Raja Bazaar on Friday night and shot dead two men apparently to take revenge of death of his sister, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation.

The deceased were identified as Malik Lehrasab, 54 and his son Malik Nadim, 24, from Samoot Village, Kallar Syedan. The killer was identified as Tehsin, who is posted as constable in Pirwadhai Police Station. A murder case was registered against the killer with Police Station Ganjmandi who managed to flee from the scene while further investigation was underway.

Taking action, City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana placed the cop along with two other policemen on duty under suspension and ordered a departmental inquiry against them, sources added.

Meanwhile, the occurrence of bloodshed in the hospital sent shockwaves among doctors, paramedics and the patients. Young Doctors Association went on strike to denounce feeble security arrangements in the hospital.

According to sources, a clash occurred between the families of Lehrasab and Tariq after the former’s son Malik Nadim allegedly developed illicit relations with daughter of the later, whom he used to pick and drop in his vehicle for educational institution. They said that Tariq and his family had requested Malik Nadim to perform ‘nikkah’ with the girl but he refused to do so and went into hiding. Sources claimed that the disheartened girl died mysteriously before Eid-ul-Azha which made her family infuriated and they started hunt for fleeing Nadim.

The victim family had not reported the death of the girl to police station, they said.

On Friday, Tariq, father of Tehsin, went to Samoot Village in search of Nadim where he saw his father Lehrasab and aunt and launched armed attack and injured both of them. The victims were moved to DHQ for treatment, they said.

They added that the policemen Tehsin came in the emergency ward where he targeted the wounded Lehrasab and his son Nadim killing them on the spot. After committing crime, the killer fled from scene.

CPO Faisal Rana rushed to the DHQ soon after getting information about double murder at the hands of a cop and inspected the crime scene. The top cop placed the accused policemen along with two other cops Head Constable Abid Hussain and constable Rashid for showing negligence in the duty and not arresting the attacker.

According to a police spokesman, the fleeing killer had also opened firing on constable on duty but he remained unhurt. He said that CPO had also directed to revise the security plan for the hospital to avoid happening of such gory incidents in future.