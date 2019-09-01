Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, during the last 71 years, received 571 licences, drilled 2,366 exploratory, appraisal and development wells, yielding around 330 discoveries. According to official data about the country’s exploration history in oil and gas sector, as many as 40 licences were awarded to E&P companies in the first ten years of Pakistan’s inception from 1947-57. The companies drilled 21 exploratory and 22 appraisal/development wells. During a period from 1957-67, as many as 60 licences were granted under which the companies drilled 74 exploratory and appraisal/development wells. While, around 51 permits were issued from 1967-77 and E&P companies drilled 30 exploratory and 26 appraisal/development wells. From 1977 to 1987, as many as 29 licences were awarded and the companies spud 84 exploratory and 230 appraisal/development wells. During a period from 1987-97, around 126 licences were granted and the companies drilled 205 exploratory wells and 255 appraisal/development wells.