LAHORE - A 36-year-old man died after falling from a crane in a factory near Kot Abdul Malik on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Manzoor, an employee of the KB Steel Mills. One of the factory workers told the police that Manzoor was busy in routine work when he fell from a crane. As a result, he died on the spot. The police shifted the body to a hospital and were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a 45-year-old motorcyclist died when a truck bumped into his two-wheeler near Neelum Cinema in Misri Shah. Rescue workers said the victim, not identified yet, died on the spot. An eyewitness told police that the accident took place because of over speeding. The police impounded the truck and were investigating the incident.