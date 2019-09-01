Share:

LAHORE - Pakisan Test opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of further participation in the ongoing pre-season conditioning camp, after being advised one-week rest for a right-knee injury.

A spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board said here Saturday that Fakhar’s MRI scans were examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, which had advised the left-handed opener to continue his rehabilitation programme. The panel would review his recovery after 10 days before taking a decision about his safe return to competitive cricket. Opener Fakhar had not resumed his training at the pre conditioning cam due to an injury in his right knee for which he underwent an MRI.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had also been also ruled out of further participation in the pre-season training camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever. Shaheen has been admitted to a local hospital and is under the treatment of specialists. Pakistan are currently without a coach and the PCB has arranged a conditioning camp for the Test aspirants for upcoming Sri Lanka series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium under former captain Misbahul Haq. Misbah is also a front-runner to win the Pakistan’s head-coach job.

