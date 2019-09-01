Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would have to collect Rs494 billion in one month to achieve the quarterly revenue collection target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs576 billion in first two months (July and August) of the fiscal year 2019-20 against the target of Rs644 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 68 billion. The IMF had set the first-quarter (Jul-Sept) revenue target at Rs1.070 trillion. Therefore, the FBR would have to collect mammoth Rs494 billion in just one month to meet the Fund’s target.

Sources informed that the FBR has provisionally collected Rs292 billion in August 2019 against the target of Rs 352 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs60 billion. Earlier, the FBR had faced around Rs10 billion shortfall in July this year. According to the FBR’s officials, the long Eid-ul-Azha vacations during August 2019 also had negative impact on revenue collection.

The IMF may ask Pakistan to bring mini budget if tax collection shortfall widens in current month (September), officials in ministry of finance noted. The Fund would review the economic situation of Pakistan including tax collection in the first review of the $6.2-billion loan programme likely to be held in November or December.

The FBR had witnessed shortfall in tax collection despite the fact that the government had introduced massive taxation measures in budget. Similarly, it had started campaign to bring non-taxpayers into tax net.

It is worth mentioning here that the government had fixed the tax collection target of Rs5.55 trillion for current fiscal year (FY2020) on the basis of revised target of Rs4.15 billion of the previous fiscal year (FY2019). However, the FBR had collected Rs3.82 trillion during previous fiscal year. The government would have to take additional measures to bridge Rs330 billion, shortfall occurred in last year, he explained.

The FBR’s officials still believed that government would achieve the target without any additional revenue generation measures. They said that tax collection had shown growth in August 2019 over the corresponding period of previous year. The FBR witnessed net growth of 17.5 percent in revenue collection during August 2019. Domestic taxes including sales tax, income tax and federal excise duty achieved growth of 30 percent during this period.

On the other hand, taxes collection including customs duty at the import stage registered a negative growth of 16 percent during August 2019 having negative impact on overall collection of the FBR during this period,

Meanwhile, the government had also started campaign, which would fetch additional revenues in next few months, he explained. According to the officials, FBR has already compiled data of almost 8-10 million individuals who own a house larger than five hundred square yards or a vehicle over 1,000 cc and bank accounts across the country.

The data will be used for issuance of notices in several phases. The distribution companies have already been requested to identify such people and also requested to consumers for converting bills to actual users. It has been observed that several bills are being issued on the name of a single person.

The FBR had given several chances to people to come into tax. The FBR has so far received total 2.310 million income tax returns. Over 70,000 draft returns were under the process so there are expectations that the total number might cross 2.4 million. FBR has projected a target to enhance these returns numbers to 4 million for the tax year 2019.