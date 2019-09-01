Share:

ISLAMABAD - The food group imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year (2019-20) dipped by 19.20 percent as compared the corresponding month of last year. During the month of July 2019, the food commodities worth $361.091 million were imported against $446.943 million during the same month of last year, showing decline of 19.20 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. During the period under review, milk and cream (including for infants) imports decreased by 35.47percent from $15.256 million to $23.645 million.