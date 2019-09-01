Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has so far released Rs 51.110 billion out of the total allocation of Rs 701 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

The amount released included Rs 13.587 billion for federal ministries, Rs 2.698 billion for corporations, and Rs 7.545 billion for special areas, according to the data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released Rs 26.780 billion for security enhancement in the country out of allocated amount of Rs 32.5 billion. Similarly, Rs 4.447 billion out of total allocation of Rs 29 billion for the Higher Education Commission and Rs 4.270 billion out of Rs 24.4 billion for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission were released.

For the National Highway Authority, the government allocated Rs 154.9 billion under the PSDP and released Rs 2.698 billion so far.

Likewise, the government released Rs 1.384 billion out of Rs 16 billion allocation for the Railways Division, Rs 1.087 million for the Interior Division, Rs 865 million for the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

Meanwhile, the SUPARCO received Rs 365.851million out of its total allocation of Rs 6.03 billion and the Revenue Division Rs 198.153 million out of Rs 1.9 billion.

The government also released Rs 4.660 billion for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 2.855 billion for Gilgit Baltistan block and other projects.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows a specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.