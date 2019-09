Share:

NORTH WAZIRISTAN - The bomb disposal unit (BDU) on Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in Spim Wam area of the North Waziristan district. The BDU squad on a tip-off reached the Spim Wam area and defused the IED planted by some miscreants. After defusing the device, the security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation to trace the miscreants.