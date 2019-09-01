Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Sindh provincial Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that never in history it has happened that the case was tried in another province on the charges concerning Sindh Province and the accused are also being kept in a prison of another province.

Saeed Ghani was addressing a press conference with Nazir Dhoki at Sindh House Islamabad on Sunday afternoon. Information Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani said that if Peoples Party leaders are being tried and kept in jail then why not the PTI leaders from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Aleema Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Qaisar, Zulfi Bukhari and Punjab. Speaker Pervaiz Ilahi’s cases be tried in Sindh and they all should be incarcerated in Sindh.

He said that PPP leaders are being arrested only on charges which have neither been investigated yet nor proved but the PTI members of federal, Punjab and KP cabinets have not been arrested or tried despite charges of mega corruption. President Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur are being treated worse than Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian pilot Abhi Nandan and former spokesman of TTP Ihsanullah Ihsan. Ms. Faryal Talpur was not taken to attend Sindh Assembly session by the Punjab authorities despite her production order was issued. This is the way federation is treating representatives of Sindh, he said.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was also tried in Punjab. President Asif Ali Zardari was exonerated in all cases and had to suffer nearly twelve years in jail for the crimes he had never committed. Not a single accusation against him was proved in court of law. Similarly, the accusation on which President Zardari and Ms. Talpur are languishing in prison concerns Sindh but they are being kept in jail in Punjab.

The decision to send this case to Punjab was against the law and constitution, Saeed Ghani said. Saeed Ghani said that it is a joke when PTI says that PPP is not serious on Kashmir issue. No one can match the stand on Kashmir by the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PTI has nothing to show except false promises and shattered dreams of people of Pakistan.

Saeed Ghani said that PPP won record seats in 2018 elections in Sindh and recently defeated ‘Bhan Mati Ka tola’ in Gothki by-election. Nazir Dhoki said that the day Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to Muzaffarabad to offer Eid prayers with his Kashmiri brethren, the very same day Ms. Faryal Talpur was shifted from hospital bed to prison at midnight. Is this is not victimization of political opponent then what could be, he asked.