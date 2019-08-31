Share:

Geographically Baluchistan lies to the west of the country rich in oil. The southern Baluchistan has been benefitting themselves by smuggling the oil from Iran. According to the reports, smugglers steal 25.4 million oil per year. As a result, Pakistani oil is not purchased in southern Baluchistan along with some places in southern areas. Although our honorable CM of Baluchistan has banned it, yet smuggling is on its panicle. Thus, it is requested to the concerned authorities to quell these illegal businesses for the betterment of Baluchistan and its people.

MARYAM OBAIDULLAH,

Kech.