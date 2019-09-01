Share:

OKARA-India cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmir with the use of brute force, said Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) President Dr Iftikhar Amjad. Addressing a function of PMA here, he said the situation in Kashmir had deteriorated to an extent that it had now become impossible for India to control the movement of Kashmiris. He said that the Indian occupying forces were involved in gross human rights violations, adding that such situation could not be maintained for long.

He said that international media had also highlighted the brutalities of Indian forces in Kashmir, and flaying the world power for neglecting the Kashmir issue for 70 years. He said that Pakistan would stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people in this time of distress. Other PMA office-bearers also attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and founder president of Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) Flt-Lt (r) Ch Arshad Iqbal said that Kashmir movement had reached its climax. Talking to media here, he said that the rulers were not pursuing Kashmir case effectively at international forums. He criticised the Pakistani rulers for looking to the US president for dialogue with India over Kashmir, adding that the world powers would never side with Pakistan over the issue. He lambasted the rulers for merely issuing statements against worst human rights violations in the held valley. “It is 21st day since the Indian government imposed curfew in the held valley, but the government has not responded befittingly to the Indian forces at the LoC,” he said, and adding that Kashmiris themselves would gain freedom from India.