Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said terrorism has nothing to do with religion and that Islam is a religion of peace and it has nothing to do with terrorism.

In an address to the 56th Convention of Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston via video link, the prime minister said Islam is a religion of peace and teaches to live with peace. The act of one person cannot be attributed to that of the whole community.

“Terrorism has nothing to do with religion why are always Muslims are considered as suspects? Muslim places of worship were also attacked in Europe,” he said.

“Before 9/11, the Tamil Tigers were involved in suicide bomb attacks. Terrorism is not related to any religion. Terrorism is not related to Islam. After 9/11, India named the Kashmiris fight for independence as terrorism.

“To express the right the right of freedom does not mean that someone’s religious rights should be curtailed,” he asserted.

Speaking about the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, the prime minister said, the people of the valley have been under siege for the last 28 days.

India has suppressed Muslims in occupied Kashmir in the name of terrorism, PM Imran said.

“The current Indian regime is a follower of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS], a hatred and supremacist ideology. The West will have to understand the philosophy of RSS in order to think clearly about this problem. The same philosophy led to the carnage of Muslims in the Indian state of Gujarat earlier,” PM Imran said.

You can look up at the RSS activities on the internet, he added.

The prime minister added we are talking about a country of one billion people, with nuclear weapons and extreme ideology and philosophy.

“1.9 million in the Indian state of Assam are in a state of statelessness. RSS believes that there should only be Hindus in India. The Modi government wants to change the demography of the Muslims in Kashmir. They have detained Kashmiri leadership. The world should see what is happening in occupied Kashmir. Thousands of people have been arrested in Kashmir.”

He continued, “We have fears that India would try to do something to remove the attention from Kashmir. If India does anything like that we will reply in a befitting manner.”

“Pakistan will continue to strive for peace around the world. India has been taken over by an extremist point of view,” PM Imran added.

Turning to the United States, the prime minister urged the US government to make their members of Congress understand what is happening in Kashmir. “I have spoken to the heads of Muslim states. I know there some people in India who still believe in the ideology of Nehru and Gandhi, but fear has crept in after the Modi government came into power. I hope the international community will play its role when it comes to the issue in Kashmir.