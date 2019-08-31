Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kaya Scodelario says ‘Crawl’ had ‘’one of the most feminist scripts’’ she has ever read.

The 27-year-old actress plays Haley in Alexandre Aja’s upcoming horror flick, a young woman who finds herself fending off vicious alligators at her flooded house after a hurricane hits town, and she has revealed that it was the fact her character wasn’t a damsel in distress and is not defined by a man that made her keen to sign up for the part.

Kaya told POPSUGAR what drew her to the role was the fact that her alter ego was ‘’not anyone’s girlfriend, not somebody in underwear for no explicable reason.’’

She continued: ‘’I’m not being saved.