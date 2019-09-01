Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Saturday asked for a report on the alleged misconduct with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, by the police and other staff at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He also took notice of alleged manhandling of other elected public representatives by the security personnel and other staff besides her when she had reached PIMS Islamabad on Friday to meet her ailing father despite of having permission from the court in this regard.

The chairman has sent a notice to Secretary Interior directing that a report on the said incident should be furnished within one week and must be presented in the next meeting of the committee.

The notice states that the Chairman Committee Senator Rehman Malik is of the view that according to the jail manual, the room in the hospital becomes a sub-jail during judicial remand in such cases and the family members cannot be stopped to meet the accused after issuance of the permission from the court. It said that it was against the jail manual to stop the family members to see the accused despite of having permission from the court.

Malik through the notice directed the chief commissioner Islamabad, Inspector General (IG) of police of capital territory, IG Prisons Government of Punjab and PIMS Administration to inquire the whole incident. Identity those responsible for the misconduct with Aseefa and manhandling of other elected public representatives by the security personnel and other staff, he added.

The chairman said that it was inhumane act to stop a daughter from meeting her ailing father despite of having court orders. He alleged that government had sheer vendetta against Asif Zardari which was visible from the harsh attitude towards his daughter who was physically blocked to visit her father in hospital.