TOBA TEK SINGH - Pirmahal police arrested a man on Monday for his attempt to fraudulently marry a woman in a Chak 680/21 GB. Complainant Irshad told the police that accused Shafaqat Ali had contracted nikah with his daughter. He added that his daughter was yet to leave with her hubby when it was revealed to him that the accused had previously married and left six women after misappropriating their dowry goods and golden ornaments. Station House Officer Rana Abdul Ghaffar arrested the accused. Further investigation against him was underway.