HYDERABAD/UMERKOT - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said India did not want to let the occupied Kashmir achieve independence but Pakistan would make that happen.

Qureshi said Modi would create obstacles for opening of the Kartarpur Corridor but Pakistan would remain steadfast.

“The truth will win and India’s Yazeedi government will come to an end. If the Berlin Wall can be demolished then the Line of Control (LoC) can also be erased,” he said while addressing a large public meeting here outside the Shiv Temple.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to come to Umerkot for the event, but he could no do so due to official engagements.

Qureshi said the public meeting was not held to derive any political mileage out of it as it was organised only to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“The reason for selecting Umerkot as venue of the meeting was that the district lies on border with India’s Rajasthan, while sizeable population of both Umerkot and Tharparkar districts belongs to the Hindu community,” the foreign minister explained.

“We want to send a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar that they could not stand before the Muslims in Srinagar while we are standing among members of the Hindu community here in Umerkot,” he said.

Qureshi deplored that the Modi government did not allow Muslims of the held valley to offer Eidul Azha prayers and carry out the religious obligation of sacrificing animals, besides offering the weekly Friday prayers. “They have made the mosques in Kashmir deserted while the Hindu temples here are crammed with people,” he remarked.

He said it was the message of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) that priority and importance be given to the humanity. “I have come here with the message of humanity and you (Modi) are violating the human rights in IoK,” he added.

The minister referred to the political philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that people in Pakistan would be free to live as per their religion; be they Christians, Sikhs, Hindus or Muslims.

“We consider Christians as good Pakistanis as anyone else can be. The Constitution of Pakistan ensures protection of fundamental human rights and provision of religious freedom to all. But India has snatched all these rights from the people of IoK,” the foreign minister regretted.

Qureshi said India had locked down Kashmir, causing acute shortage of food and medicines, while educational institutions were also closed. “Attendance in offices remained thin during the fourth week of curfew imposed in the held state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

All the modes of communication, he said, had been disrupted and there was no internet or television broadcasts while the foreign media and international observers were also not being allowed to enter the valley.

“However, the representatives of any human rights organisation are welcome in Azad Kashmir, which is really independent,” Qureshi added.

The foreign minister noted that the incumbent Indian government was even negating the political philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. “Today the political thoughts of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have eclipsed India supplanting the philosophies of Gandhi and Nehru,” he regretted.

He, on the occasion, assured the minorities that their lives and properties were safe, and all the Muslims from across the country would stand with them if any conspiracy was hatched to harm them. He recalled that how a close-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was called over the Kashmir issue within 72 hours of his writing a letter to the Council despite stiff resistance by India.

“The UNSC meeting concurred that the Kashmir issue could be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, which was a big defeat for Modi,” Qureshi added.

He said the Modi government was lobbying with the global leaders to thwart a debate on the Kashmir dispute during the UN General Assembly’s session in September. “India would again bite the dust as the issue would be taken up for discussion during the session which would also be addressed by PM Imran Khan on September 27,” the foreign minister concluded.

Qureshi said the PTI government had made the country proud and that it has effectively conveyed to the people that any misadventure would entail consequences for the latter.

Referring to Modi, the minister said Pakistan would counter his moves against the held valley. They were the oppressed but they were neither weak nor alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.

“Today the Kashmir issue is not confined to the United Nations, but the European Union and members of the US and British parliaments are also raising their voice,” he added.

He said he had written a letter to the UNSC on August 28 in which he stated that the curfew in the occupied valley continued for the fourth week and that the innocent people were being martyred and injured by the Indian army there.