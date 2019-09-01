Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said fascist Modi is writing a gruesome chapter of tyranny and oppression in occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said India has made lives miserable for people in the occupied valley.

Occupied Kashmir is completely cut off from the rest of the world as 26 days have passed since the curfew was imposed there.

She said that the Kashmiri people are faced with severe shortages of food items and medicines.

Seriously sick and elderly people are also deprived of health facilities.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while representing the true aspirations of the nation has expressed his strong commitment to firmly stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Referring to the Kashmir hour observed yesterday, the special assistant said the entire nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan demonstrated unprecedented solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.