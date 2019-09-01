Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani Saturday visited the main procession route of Muharram starting from Nishtar Park.

He was accompanied by Special Assistants to CM Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, deputy commissioners, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal, top officials of Rangers, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan and others.

The commissioner was given briefing on the ongoing development works carried out to give way to the main procession on 10th Muharram. He was briefed by the Col Zaid about required works at Green line project which would be completed by 4th Muharram with all requirements of the procession.

The commissioner was informed that the required work at the procession route before the date that 90% percent work had been completed but 10% work is still pending so far. He directed the concerned to speed up the remaining work and complete it in letter and spirit way otherwise responsible will be dealt accordingly.

The commissioner also directed the KMC and Water Board to provide the pedestrian way to the people and ensure all their work before the main procession day, open manholes, patch work of the roads, ways must be completed in time.

During the visit of main procession route from Nishtar Park to Mazar Quaid, Lines area, car parking plaza, Empress Maeket, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, Radio Pakistan, M.A۔Jinnah Road, Jamia Cloth, Denso Hall, Kharadar and Anjuman Irania, He directed the DCs East and South to hold meetings with police and rangers personnel to ensure safety and security of the people during Mohrram ul Harram and maintain peace full atmosphere with close coordination with the FPs and others.

He assured the procession administrators that all required works would be completed by all civic bodies and they would also monitor and vigil their activities.

The commissioner stopped and check the open nullahs, drains and stagnant water and garbage on various points, He directed the concerned to clear the water & garbage and close the nullahs and drains within 24 hours to save the lives of people, he added.