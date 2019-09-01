Share:

LAHORE - A newlywed woman was allegedly tortured to death by husband and in-laws at their house in the Hayer police precincts on Saturday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Aleeza, 25. Her parents told the police that Aleeza was tortured to death by her husband and in-laws. A police official said that they would take legal action against the suspects in the light of the autopsy report. The police were investigating the death.

FAMILY ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

Armed bandits forced their entry into a house in the Shahdara police precincts on Saturday and made off with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables. Police sources said the gunmen entered into the house of Waseem, held up the family members at gunpoint, and fled after collecting cash, gold, and other valuables worth Rs 1million. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police were investigating the incident.